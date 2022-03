A customized 1951 Chevy 3100 pickup will soon be auctioned off via Bring-A-Trailer, with all proceeds from the sale directly benefitting the SEMA Cares charity. This truck was built by Trad Ronfeldt, who just so happens to be the crew chief of seven-time Pro-4 off-road racing champion Kyle Leduc. As some GM Authority readers may know, Leduc is the current driver of the GMC Hummer-sponsored SUV that races in the all-electric Extreme E series with Chip Ganassi Racing. Ronfeldt, therefore, is very familiar with what it takes to build a high-quality and high-performance truck. He also had backing from WD-40 for this project, with the lubricants company displaying the customized pickup at its booth during the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO