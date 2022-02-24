Welcome to the new FOX5SanDiego.com
SAN DIEGO — We’re excited to announce that we have newly redesigned our website here at FOX 5, which features a cleaner, more modern look and feel. We think you’ll love the new look at fox5sandiego.com as it allows you to see more content and navigate stories easier than ever before.Visit the new FOX5SanDiego.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 0