ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring

By Calley Hair
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTPDy_0eNK4BVo00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The asteroid that struck the Earth during the dinosaur age likely hit during the springtime, findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday suggest.

By studying the remains of fossilized fish from North Dakota's geological site Tanis, researchers were able to determine from the growth pattern of the fish bones that the animals probably died just as the weather was warming up.

Paleontologist Melanie During collected the samples during a visit to Tanis alongside her instructor, geologist Jan Smit, in 2017. Working with other researchers, they created high-resolution cross-section models of three paddlefish jawbones and three sturgeon pectoral fin spines.

From those, they could see lines demarcating periods of slower bone growth, indicating winter, when food is scarce, and faster bone growth, indicating the warmer months, when food is more abundant. The fish died just after a period of faster growth began, pointing to the springtime months in the northern hemisphere.

"I think their argument is convincing," Michael Newbrey, a biologist at Columbus State University in Georgia familiar with their method of study, told Nature. He added he would have liked to see a larger sample size.

The timing of the asteroid strike would have contributed to its deadliness for animals north of the equator. Those species would have emerged from hibernation by that point in the season, making them more vulnerable to the blast of initial heat that followed the hit.

To the south, animals already hunkered down in autumnal burrows would have fared better.

"To be able to fight that nuclear winter, you first had to survive the actual impact," During told The Guardian. "Anything in the southern hemisphere already sheltering had a much better chance of surviving."

However, the findings are controversial -- scientists are split on whether Tanis is an accurate snapshot of the moment an asteroid struck the Yucatán peninsula 66 million years ago, ending the Cretaceous period and with it, the dinosaurs.

According to a paper published by paleontologist Robert DePalma in 2019, the impact created 30-foot waves in a shallow sea that stretched across what would later become the southeastern United States. One wave surged up a river valley in what is now North Dakota, carrying mud, sand and organisms, then crashed and retreated to form the Tanis site.

If that's the case, DePalma's findings would mean that Tanis perfectly preserved one of the most consequential moments in Earth's 4.5 billion-year history.

But some are more skeptical, pointing out that the 2019 paper didn't include a detailed study of Tanis' geology. The remains at the site could be linked to a smaller, entirely separate event that could have taken place thousands of years before the asteroid hit.

"For a site of such potential importance, I'd really like to see a long-format paper that dives deep into the sedimentology and stratigraphy of the site, and supports it with lots of imagery and data," Thomas Tobin, a geologist at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, told Nature.

During's findings largely aligned with a similar report from DePalma last year, who used the same method of mapping fish fossils to estimate that the asteroid hit in spring or early summer. DePalma told Nature that the studies "independently reinforce each other."

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Weird Link Discovered Between Physical Attractiveness And The Immune System

An extensive new study has found evidence that links physical attractiveness to the functioning of the immune system. While there are still numerous questions left to answer, the researchers suggest their findings show "a relationship between facial attractiveness and immune function is likely to exist." Just how reliable that relationship is remains to be seen, however.  The truth behind beauty is something scientists have been puzzling over since the discovery of evolution. Are social standards of attractiveness in any way affected by the gentle prodding of sexual selection, or is beauty well and truly in the eye of the beholder? The answer is not as simple as...
CHARLES DARWIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Asteroid#Fish#Earth#Fossils#Columbus State University
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy