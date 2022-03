BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.’s location at Harborplace has closed. According to the Baltimore City Health Department’s website, the restaurant was closed by the city on Feb. 10 for operating without a license. Landry’s Inc., the Houston-based owner of Bubba Gump and other nationwide chains such as Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rainforest Cafe and The Palm, said the location was operated by a third-party licensee. The restaurant “has closed due to COVID-19’s impact on the restaurant industry as well as the landlord’s failure to uphold the building’s maintenance,” said Keith Beitler, executive vice president and COO of Landry’s. The Baltimore Business Journal first...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO