Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON AND EAST CENTRAL HICKMAN COUNTIES At 634 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Clinton, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

FULTON COUNTY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO