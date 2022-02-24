ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 20:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Minor sleet accumulations are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 550 along and west of the Continental Divide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow may create areas of poor visibility at times.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 12:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Mineral; Sanders Above freezing temperatures combined with a very wet subtropical system, may cause rapid melt off of snowpack below 5000 feet. Area covered - Northwest Montana Possible timing of the event - Monday evening into Wednesday Relevant factors Two to three inches of precipitation is expected to fall over the next 48-hours, mostly as rain below 7000 feet. Due to already frozen ground, standing water on roads and in low lying or poor drainage areas will be possible. Also, stream and river rises will occur but flooding is not expected at this time. Snow levels and temperatures are expected to lower beginning Wednesday afternoon. This outlook will be reevaluated on Wednesday morning.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 15:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow, along with patchy freezing drizzle, will persist overnight before tapering off by the end of the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional snow, along with a glaze of ice will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down, use caution while traveling, and have a way to receive weather alerts. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southeastern Saint Lawrence and Southern Franklin Counties in New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills on Monday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Light wintry precipitation possible over portions of the Mid- South through tonight An approaching upper level disturbance combined with cold surface high pressure across the region will result in a couple bouts of light wintry precipitation across the Mid-South through tonight. Scattered areas of light sleet and light freezing rain are possible this morning across the Mid-South. Little or no accumulations are expected though a bridge or overpass could become briefly slick. Widespread precipitation will develop along and south of I-40 later this afternoon into tonight. Areas along and south of I-40, where precipitation amounts will be heavier will remain liquid. Areas north of I-40, where temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, could see a light wintry mix. Little if any accumulations are expected at this time though some slick bridges and overpasses are possible. While these minor bouts of winter weather are not expected to produce significant impacts caution is advised while traveling across the Mid-South through tonight as conditions can change. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Fountain; Howard; Montgomery; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and perhaps some light snow overnight will cause continuation of icy, very hazardous roads, overpasses, and bridges. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, icy, hazardous road conditions.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org. Target Area: Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the lake in northeast Illinois. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a potential for snow to mix with, or even briefly change to, freezing drizzle Thursday evening across parts of Grundy, Kankakee, Will, Lake, and Porter counties.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 19:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will help keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from near zero to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease into the 10 to 20 mph range overnight, but wind chills will continue to be dangerously cold.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 19:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Clay; Greene The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Missouri Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland inside the levee system is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 21.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Greater Oconee and Greater Pickens Counties. In Georgia, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON AND EAST CENTRAL HICKMAN COUNTIES At 634 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Clinton, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY

