Ghost Doctor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost Doctor: Episodes 15-16 Open Thread (Final) As we bid farewell to Ghost Doctor, many of our characters find themselves saying their own goodbyes, but not all partings are permanent. Some of them lead to new beginnings and happy endings. EPISODES 15-16 WEECAP. Now that Ghost Doctor has ended,...

Ghost Doctor Episode 14 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is what happened in Ghost Doctor Episode 13 and what viewers can expect in Episode 14. Ghost Doctor is the newest tvN Kdrama that stars Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and APINK Son Naeun. It depicts the story of a genius doctor with impressive surgery skills despite his arrogant and selfish character. After getting involved in an accident, his soul wanders the hospital and possesses a young doctor’s body to conduct surgeries for critical patients.
Ghost Doctor Ending Explained: Episode 16 Recap + Will Rain's Young Min Remember Kim Bum's Seung Tak?

Here is the Ghost Doctor ending explained and the major points that viewers have to know. Ghost Doctor is a tvN Kdrama that tells the story of a genius doctor who has impressive surgery skills. As the hospital’s greatest doctor, he performs difficult surgeries but is arrogant and selfish in treating patients he assumes have no chance of living.
Kim Bum Reveals Biggest Difference Between Him and Ghost Doctor Character, Go Seung Tak

Kim Bum and the whole cast of Ghost Doctor bid goodbye in the series episode 16. Kim Bum indeed had fun portraying Go Seung Tak’s role in Ghost Doctor. tvN introduced a unique medical drama on January 3, presenting Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and Apink’s Son Naeun as its main cast members. The series tells the story of Rain’s Cha Young Min and Kim Bum’s Go Seung Tak, two doctors who have different backgrounds, medical skills, and personalities.
Rebel Wilson’s Siblings: Meet Her 2 Sisters & Brother

Rebel Wilson has two sisters and a brother who all have names just as unique as hers. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Bridesmaids’ star’s siblings. Rebel Wilson, 41, is a renowned comedian but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her family. In fact, the Pitch Perfect star is super close to her siblings, whom she claims keep her grounded. She has opened up about her family a number of times as she has risen up in fame. When revealing how her unique name came about, she shared that it’s something she and her siblings have in common. “A girl called Rebel sang at their wedding, and that’s where my name came from,” she said according to Daily Mail. “My three siblings and I all have middle names after English royalty. Mine is Elizabeth, which is what I was known as at school.” With that said, meet the Bridesmaids star’s three siblings!
Walk of Fame star unveiled for Emmy-winner Benedict Cumberbatch

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring Benedict Cumberbatch for a career that has brought him an Emmy and two best actor Oscar nominations. J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige were among those joining Cumberbatch at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd. in front of The Line Store. The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, www.walkoffame.com.
"Tick Tick...Boom" is excellent film

"Tick, Tick...Boom" is an excellent biographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson who wrote “Rent.” It stars Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield. (Netflix) I am trying to review some of the films or actors nominated for an Academy Award in March.
