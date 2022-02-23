Police Log: 2-24-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at Silsbee and Union streets.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Lido Cafe at 106 Federal St.; at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday at Lynn Shore Drive and Lynnway rotary.

A report of a police motor vehicle crash at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday at Brickett Elementary School at 123 Lewis St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday at 14 Richard St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday at 680 Western Ave.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:41 p.m. Saturday on Market Street; at 6:49 p.m. Saturday on I-95 southbound, Exit 63; at 1:21 p.m. Sunday on Market Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 9:08 p.m. Saturday on Walnut Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:49 p.m. Sunday at 758 Main St. and 11 Essex St.; at 9:52 a.m. Monday at 45 Chestnut St. and 448 Main St.; at 2:35 p.m. Monday on I-95 southbound, Exit 61; at 8:39 p.m. Monday at 200 Market St.; at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday at 99 Walnut St.; at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Street and I-95 northbound, Exit 61.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on Roundhouse Road.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday on Boston Street.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at 241 Andover St. and 3 Walter Road; at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at 50 Lowell St.; at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday at 153 Bartholomew St.; at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday at Stop & Shop at 19 Howley St.; at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday at 240 Lynnfield St.; at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday at 7 Russell St. and 42 Murray St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday at 244 Andover St.; at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens at 229 Andover St.; at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday at Preserve North Apartments at 15 Crowninshield St.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday at Shaw’s supermarket at 210S Andover St. A caller reported a group of teenagers in a car were being suspicious; they had reportedly left an empty beef jerky bag on the tire of a parked vehicle. An officer reported the car was gone upon arrival.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Avenue and Essex Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express at 999 Broadway. A caller reported tools were removed from his truck bed overnight.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Foster St. A woman reported damage to her fence.

The post Police Log: 2-24-22 appeared first on Itemlive .