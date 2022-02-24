ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexual assault nurse shortage is a barrier to justice, Virginia lawmakers say

By Jackie DeFusco
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-A critical shortage of sexual assault nurses may be keeping some victims from seeking justice. It’s a problem the General Assembly is trying to address during the 2022 session but funding is still in question.

Debbie Smith, a survivor and the founder of HEART , said having a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) help her after she was attacked in 1989 would’ve made a huge difference.

“Most people didn’t even know what they were at that time,” Smith said. “These nurses are not only trained how to look for forensic evidence, but they’re trained to know how to deal with those immediate emotional needs that a sexual assault victim has, and that is such a key to this.”

Smith said the doctor who conducted her exam was unfamiliar with the process and repetitive questioning from nurses added to her trauma.

“I needed to feel safe and I needed to feel believed and I didn’t really feel those things,” Smith said.  “I kept wondering, is it really worth all of this?”

Ultimately, the evidence collected that day put Smith’s attacker behind bars but many victims never get that chance.

“A barrier to timely care may be the difference between making the report or giving up,” said Delegate Karrie Delaney.

Currently, only 9 of Virginia’s 95 counties have centers that provide access to SANEs and most only do so part-time.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) , some survivors are forced to travel to multiple hospitals and wait as long as 12 hours to get a medical exam. During that time, advocates say they cannot eat, drink or change clothes to make sure evidence can be documented.

“Many of those patients simply opt not to receive the services and not to go forward with anything because they don’t have the time,” said April Bennett, the only SANE serving a clinic in southwest Virginia.

Bennett spoke alongside lawmakers, prosecutors and advocates at a press conference on Wednesday to draw attention to reforms moving through the General Assembly.

One bill would allow nurses to provide remote testimony in certain court proceedings.

“Bringing a nurse to court to testify means they’re unable to treat survivors during that time. It’s also a deterrent for hospitals to run a SANE program because they have to pay for nurses to travel to court and wait to testify,” said Erin Earp, senior legislative policy counsel for RAINN.

Earp said more funding is needed to ensure existing programs stay open and to expand access across the state.

Another bill would create a dedicated funding stream for SANEs within the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund. Earp said an ongoing funding source–rather than just one-time funding–is critical to address the issue.

As it stands, the House’s budget allocates $1.4 million for the fund in each of the next two years but not specifically for SANEs. The Senate budget allocates $500,000 in each of the next two years specifically for SANEs. Lawmakers will need to come to a consensus before a final amount is decided.

Delegate Delaney said delivering on these measures is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Bennett said there is still much more work to do to address shortages and reduce pressure on clinics that are stretched thin.

“It is something that I love to do and that’s the reason I do this but working 160 hours a week is not sustainable and it is not best practices for our patients,” Bennett said.

