South Dakota GOP senators reject LGBTQ support resolution

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans rejected a proposed resolution that would have commended South Dakota’s LGBTQ and Native American Two Spirit community.

Lawmakers offered no explanation and heard no opposition testimony.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba brought the resolution to recognize the LGBTQ and Two Spirit community for its work to “secure true equality for all.”

It would have had no force of law.

Both Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kristi Noem have faced criticism from the LGBTQ community this year for passing and signing a ban on transgender girls and college-age women from joining school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

