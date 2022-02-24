Six to be honored as YWCA Rock County's Women of Distinction

JANESVILLE

Six women have been selected as the YWCA Rock County Women of Distinction honorees, noting their community service.

The 2022 Women of Distinction honorees are:

Katarina Dries, the 2022 Young Woman of Distinction. She is a junior at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville. She is a Bosnian American student passionate about community service, swimming and STEM education. She has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for her achievements, receiving Craig High Academic Excellence Awards and the College Board’s AP Scholar with Distinction Award. In 2021, she was selected for an internship with the Wisconsin IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center.

Kerri Harold is a marketing events specialist at Millennium in Delavan. She also volunteers at KANDU’s annual event, Grapes & Hops, where her team has won the People’s Choice and fundraising awards multiple times since 2015. She also serves on the Janesville Performing Arts Center board. She was a past ambassador for Forward Janesville. She is a member of the Janesville League of Women Voters and has served on its publicity committee.

Dorothy Harrell of Beloit has been an educator, community advocate and role model. She was a teacher in Beloit for 20 years. She earned a law degree in 1990. She went on to work for the National Education Association, retiring in 2015 as executive director of constituent relations. She has served as president of the NAACP Beloit Branch and has been involved in the school district’s Grow Your Own initiative.

Julie Hermanson is program coordinator for Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties’ AWARE program in Evansville. As the only staff member, Hermanson organized volunteers and secured resources to provide support to families throughout the year. AWARE began providing assistance to low-income families in 1998 and later became a program of Community Action, Inc. Hermanson has served on numerous boards and committees for the school and city, as well as the United Way of North Rock County.

Kimberly Litsheim is a captain and assistant jail administrator at the Rock County Sheriff’’s Office, where she has been employed for 19 years. Throughout her career, she continued her education and obtained a Master’s degree in emergency management and completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Litsheim has been recognized for her commitment to the community, receiving several awards including three Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving awards, two commendations and most recently she was awarded the 2021 Retired Sheriff’s Leadership Award.

Cheryl Sennett is currently a third-grade teacher at Converse Elementary School in Beloit and has taught for the Beloit School District for 32 years. She was born and raised in Beloit and has given back to her community in various ways including through Relay for Life, Hands of Faith, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and through her own children’s band, drama and sports activities.

The YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors also has selected Blackhawk Technical College as the 2022 Corporate Award of Merit recipient. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Rock County that work to improve the quality of life in the community. Recipients of this award also serve as role models and support policies, practices and attitudes in the advancement of women.

The women of distinction recipients were nominated by friends and co-workers and chosen by the selection committee. The selection committee is made up of community members, YWCA Rock County board members and YWCA Rock County staff.

The recipients will be honored at the annual Women of Distinction event May 11 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club. The event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.

Tickets are $60 each or $480 for a table of eight and are available to purchase by visiting bit.ly/3sdMEV4.

YWCA Rock County is also excited to announce that Leigh Mills will be the 2022 emcee. Mills is a news anchor for NBC 15 in Madison, where she has worked since 2003. She has won numerous awards for her work, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award and two Emmy Awards.