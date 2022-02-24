ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Six to be honored as YWCA Rock County's Women of Distinction

By Adams Publishing Group staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0CxQ_0eNK0Ipj00

JANESVILLE

Six women have been selected as the YWCA Rock County Women of Distinction honorees, noting their community service.

The 2022 Women of Distinction honorees are:

Katarina Dries, the 2022 Young Woman of Distinction. She is a junior at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville. She is a Bosnian American student passionate about community service, swimming and STEM education. She has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for her achievements, receiving Craig High Academic Excellence Awards and the College Board’s AP Scholar with Distinction Award. In 2021, she was selected for an internship with the Wisconsin IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center.

Kerri Harold is a marketing events specialist at Millennium in Delavan. She also volunteers at KANDU’s annual event, Grapes & Hops, where her team has won the People’s Choice and fundraising awards multiple times since 2015. She also serves on the Janesville Performing Arts Center board. She was a past ambassador for Forward Janesville. She is a member of the Janesville League of Women Voters and has served on its publicity committee.

Dorothy Harrell of Beloit has been an educator, community advocate and role model. She was a teacher in Beloit for 20 years. She earned a law degree in 1990. She went on to work for the National Education Association, retiring in 2015 as executive director of constituent relations. She has served as president of the NAACP Beloit Branch and has been involved in the school district’s Grow Your Own initiative.

Julie Hermanson is program coordinator for Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties’ AWARE program in Evansville. As the only staff member, Hermanson organized volunteers and secured resources to provide support to families throughout the year. AWARE began providing assistance to low-income families in 1998 and later became a program of Community Action, Inc. Hermanson has served on numerous boards and committees for the school and city, as well as the United Way of North Rock County.

Kimberly Litsheim is a captain and assistant jail administrator at the Rock County Sheriff’’s Office, where she has been employed for 19 years. Throughout her career, she continued her education and obtained a Master’s degree in emergency management and completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Litsheim has been recognized for her commitment to the community, receiving several awards including three Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving awards, two commendations and most recently she was awarded the 2021 Retired Sheriff’s Leadership Award.

Cheryl Sennett is currently a third-grade teacher at Converse Elementary School in Beloit and has taught for the Beloit School District for 32 years. She was born and raised in Beloit and has given back to her community in various ways including through Relay for Life, Hands of Faith, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and through her own children’s band, drama and sports activities.

The YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors also has selected Blackhawk Technical College as the 2022 Corporate Award of Merit recipient. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Rock County that work to improve the quality of life in the community. Recipients of this award also serve as role models and support policies, practices and attitudes in the advancement of women.

The women of distinction recipients were nominated by friends and co-workers and chosen by the selection committee. The selection committee is made up of community members, YWCA Rock County board members and YWCA Rock County staff.

The recipients will be honored at the annual Women of Distinction event May 11 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club. The event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.

Tickets are $60 each or $480 for a table of eight and are available to purchase by visiting bit.ly/3sdMEV4.

YWCA Rock County is also excited to announce that Leigh Mills will be the 2022 emcee. Mills is a news anchor for NBC 15 in Madison, where she has worked since 2003. She has won numerous awards for her work, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award and two Emmy Awards.

GazetteXtra

Fire department might become part of Whitewater government

WHITEWATER The city of Whitewater announced Thursday that Whitewater Fire Department Inc. is in discussions with the city to become a city department with the hope it can better serve the municipality and surrounding towns. “At the end of 2021, discussions began about staffing concerns in order to better serve the community and surrounding areas,” the city stated in an announcement Thursday. “By January of 2022, members of the Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County sheriff's race adds Troy Egger, a former sergeant and current Blackhawk Tech administrator

A few days after Sheriff Troy Knudson announced he would retire when his term is over at the end of the year, the field of candidates to replace him has grown to two. Troy Egger, a former sheriff’s office sergeant, announced his candidacy Monday, joining current sheriff’s office Capt. Curtis Fell as a candidate for sheriff. Egger’s announcement sets the stage for an Aug. 9 primary between the two Democratic candidates vying for the highest rank in Rock County’s law enforcement office. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Lions Club annual flower sale now taking orders

JANESVILLE The Lions Club Rose and Carnation Sale is now accepting orders until April 5, according to a Lions Club news release. Money raised through the fundraiser will benefit the club’s community service efforts and projects, including vision-related services and assistance, scholarships and improvements to the Lions Beach facility. One dozen roses or 25 carnations...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Malamutes show off their strength at Janesville's Pooch Pull

JANESVILLE The chilly day Saturday was the perfect weather for the competitors at the annual Pooch Pull at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The event was hosted by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, which drew about 31 of the dogs to pull as much weight as they could. Part of the proceeds went to the humane society. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
