City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations

JANESVILLE

On a bitterly cold Wednesday afternoon, the leveled, former General Motors plant site on Janesville’s south side gleamed in the harsh daylight—115 acres of frosted concrete and crystalized, dead weeds sparkling against a blue sky in the cold, afternoon sunshine.

All covered in ice and snow, the big, empty expanse off Delavan Drive looked almost pretty. Yet the old auto manufacturing site is not likely to grace any local tourism postcards any time soon.

While mostly empty of buildings, the property remains littered with lingering piles of rubble covered by leagues of concrete foundations and ringed by miles of decrepit chain-link fencing. It’s all property code violations the old GM site’s owner, St. Louis-based Commercial Development Company , has left behind at the massive cleanup site.

City Building Director Tom Clippert told The Gazette city code enforcement authorities have run out of patience over the state of the property.

In an interview Wednesday, Clippert said Commercial Development has seemingly ignored two recent warning letters he sent the company, and he said if the company doesn’t tackle the cleanup work soon, he plans to start fining the owners hundreds of dollars daily.

In a Jan. 26 warning letter to Commercial Development, the second Clippert has sent the company in the last two months, Clippert wrote that the city wants the owner of Commercial Development to clean the property of concrete foundations and rubble, cover its huge expanse with a new dirt and grass surface and remove of the old, bowed fencing around the property, among other work.

Clippert said the city has begun charging $100 property re-inspection fees for a long list of demolition and property maintenance violations city inspectors continue to see at the property during scheduled checks.

“Those fees will get charged to their taxes if they don’t pay, and we’re also very close to issuing citations,” Clippert said. “I was hoping a couple of rounds of us saying, ‘Please, you need to do this,’ would get some response, but there’s been nothing. So we need to be a little more aggressive.”

Clippert said the threat of fines or actual daily fines, which according to a copy of the letter, could total up to $500 a day. Does he think fines will squeeze a response out of Commercial Development?

“Probably not, but I’m going to use every tool in our toolbox to try to get some sort of resolution to this,” he said.

Commercial Development vice president John Fonke, who manages the dozens of properties in Commercial Development’s commercial and industrial real estate portfolio, did not respond to Gazette inquiries Wednesday over the city’s warning, the local code violations on site and what the company’s near-term plans are for the property.

The city has begun turning up the heat recently, with City Manager Mark Freitag openly musing on whether Commercial Development has “cut and run” after months of inactivity and remaining cleanup work at the site. That was punctuated last fall by an abrupt, but apparently unsuccessful attempt to auction off the property in a nationwide, online sale by a third-party broker.

Agreement unfulfilled

The state Department of Natural Resources has yet to formally respond to a final pitch by Commercial Development, which includes a request that the state allow the owner to leave dozens of acres of concrete foundation in place on the main plant site as cover over potential industrial contamination after a century of heavy manufacturing.

But the city under its demolition code doesn’t allow developers or property owners to leave building foundations in the ground.

Clippert said that even if Commercial Development has pivoted away from the idea of removing expansive concrete pads from the property, the company years ago signed city demolition permits that included agreements it would get rid of all the slabs and cover the property with dirt fill and plant cover.

That’s in addition to removal of fencing the city says is rusty and bowed in, not to mention acres and acres of weed growth that’s taken overtaken the conglomerate of lots the size of a small town.

It would take a lot of dirt to cover the massive site, but Clippert said that’s work the company agreed to do in signing the demolition agreements. The work, the warning notice indicates, was supposed to be finished by mid-2019, according to its original demolition permits.

That was nearly three years ago.

Attempts to redevelop

Meanwhile, Commercial Development continues to try to sell off the property.

On the north end of the property, a blue real estate broker’s sign advertising parcels for redevelopment hung on a ratty-looking chain fence, encased in ice.

The company on its own website continues to tout the former GM site as being “ready for the next phase of progress—redevelopment.”

The website shows an aerial photo from November 2020 , the most recent publicly available piece marketing the company offers on the site.

Clippert said he realizes the old GM site is massive, and he acknowledges that a pandemic might have tempered the pace of redevelopment or cleanup on such properties.

But he said the scope of the property didn’t appear to be a problem when Commercial Development bought the property in late 2017 and began ballyhooing the site as Centennial Park, a hope for future industrial redevelopment after GM’s 2009 demise in Janesvillle.

“It is certainly a unique site, but they provided us a demolition plan that they had two phases,” Clippert said. “They completed most of the first phase but never went into the second phase. So whether it’s a larger site like GM, or a 1-acre site, it’s the same rules that apply. It’s the same enforcement activities that are taken.”