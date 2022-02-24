ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still no Bates for Tigers game with Temple

By Mike Ceide
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS – Good news and bad news on the injury front for the Tigers heading into a crucial game with Temple.

Emoni Bates is still out with that bad back as Bates will miss a sixth straight game Thursday.

Earl Timberlake has returned to practice after he missed back to back games with a shoulder injury and Hardaway calls Landers Nolley questionable for the Temple game.

Nolley re-tweaked a knee injury against SMU but was able to return and finish the game.

Emoni Bates
