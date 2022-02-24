ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon celebrates 35 years of its EOS System next month

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Canon will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the company’s EOS System, which made its debut in March 1987 when Canon launched the EOS 650 SLR and three EF lenses: the 50mm F1.8, the 35–70mm F3.5–4.5 and the EF 35–105mm F3.5–4.5. The EOS...

www.dpreview.com

Related
TechRadar

Canon denies it's discontinuing its EF lenses for DSLRs

Canon responded to claims that it's in the process of discontinuing its EF lenses for DSLRs, telling TechRadar that the lens range is still in its plans – for now. The speculation started following a tweet from Japanese photographer Kimio Tanaka, picked up by Petapixel, which compared photos of Canon's EF lens lineup in Japan on Jan. 8 and Feb. 10.
The Phoblographer

The Canon Rebel: Over 30 Years of Shooting Great Pictures

For over 30 years, the Canon Rebel has been in the hands of photographers who wanted Canon quality at an affordable price. The snootier amongst us will happily turn their noses up in their air at these cameras. But the truth is that no one can deny they were excellent cameras for a beginner. What’s more, They sold at chart-topping numbers for many years. While Canon doesn’t have a current iteration of the Canon Rebel worth discussing, I think everyone can acknowledge this camera’s importance.
hypebeast.com

Canon Introduces Its Longest RF-Mounted Telephoto Lens

Canon is now introducing the brand’s longest RF-mounted lenses. Arriving in either 800mm or 1,200mm focal lengths, the two new lenses are optimal for sports and wildlife photography, especially for photojournalists on the go. The RF 800mm F5.6 L IS USM boasts a short focusing distance of just 2.6 meters and a close-up magnification of 0.34x, with 4.5 stops of shake correction, while the RF 1,200mm F8 L IS USM model pushes the minimum focusing distance just slightly further to 4.3 meters with 4.0 stops of shake correction. Both can extend their ranges too with a Canon extender, the former reaching 1,600mm and the latter at a whopping 2,400mm. They’re also relatively light for their performance: the 800mm option weighs just 6.9 pounds, and the 1,200mm option weighs 7.4 pounds.
