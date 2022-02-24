ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deposition details APD’s use-of-force reporting during protests

By Mayra Monroy, Brianna Hollis
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As KXAN continues to dig into the indictments of 19 Austin Police Department officers, our team has discovered a deposition in which former Chief Brian Manley said some situations could have been handled better.

This sentiment is documented in one of the depositions related to protestor Anthony Evans, who said he was shot in the head with a bean bag round. His lawsuit against the City of Austin was settled last week.

19 APD officers indicted accused of harming a total of 10 during May 2020 protests

Evans’ attorney Jeff Edwards asked former Chief Manley about how officers reported instances of use of force during the protests. In the deposition, Manley stated officers typically document a use-of-force scenario immediately after it happens.

“I agree with the decision that we couldn’t have officers constantly stepping off the line and going inside to write reports,” Manley’s response in the deposition reads. “But I do think we could have handled it better in having officers dictate into their body-worn camera, or the — or the supervisor behind them dictate what occurred.”

“They were put in a no-win situation,” said TMPA Executive Director Kevin Lawrence, who spoke to us from Las Vegas, where he’s involved in a seminar about investigating use of force by police “The one thing that’s never changed is that law enforcement is constantly debriefing and reviewing and trying to find ways to do it better.”

TMPA, as well as APD and the Austin Police Association, maintain the officers’ actions were not criminal.

“We are absolutely convinced there is no way any of these officers will be convicted in a fair trial,” said Lawrence.

Official indictment documents for all 19 officers show they are accused of harming a total of 10 people during the chaos of the protests . Each of the officers faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The indictments were announced last Thursday . Travis County District Attorney José Garza said then the facts discovered through his office’s investigation of the incidents were “disturbing,” and they believe many protesters injured by law enforcement during the protests were “innocent bystanders.”

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon responded immediately after the indictments were announced last Thursday, saying he was “extremely disappointed” in the announcement of the indictments.

Austin Police released the booking photos of all 19 officers who were indicted:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oswu9_0eNJy1sf00
Austin Police have released the booking photos for the 19 officers who were indicted on charges related to the May 2020 protests. (Courtesy: APD)

Below is a list of officers who have bonded out, along with their bond totals provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The names are in order from the photo left to right and top to bottom.

  • Kyu An – $5,000 bond (Top left)
  • Justin Berry – $1 bond
  • Josh Blake – $1 bond
  • Edward Boudreau – $1 bond
  • Joseph Cast – $1 bond
  • Kyle Felton (two indictments) – $5,000 bond for each charge
  • Jeremy Fisher – $1 bond (Second row, left)
  • Nicholas Gebhart – $5,000 bond
  • Todd Gilbertson – $1 bond
  • Eric Heim – $1 bond
  • Christopher Irwin – $1 bond
  • Joshua Jackson – $1 bond
  • Stanley Vick – $1 bond
  • Jeffrey Teng – $1 bond (Bottom row left)
  • Brett Tableriou – $1 bond
  • John Siegel – $5,000 bond
  • Rolan Rast – $5,000 bond
  • Alexander Lomostev – $1 bond
  • Derrick Lehman – $1 bond
