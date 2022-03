Deuce is as sweet as he is handsome and loves everyone he meets. He is about 18 months old and is a complete Velcro dog. Deuce loves running/playing in the yard and then snuggling on the couch. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, he will roll onto his back and demand belly rubs. Deuce loves other pups but could also be your one and only. He has not been cat tested. Deuce is house/crate trained.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO