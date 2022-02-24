ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Police: 2 deaths in Pennsylvania fire ruled homicides

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CLEVERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two deaths in a fire that damaged a home in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning are homicides, state police said.

Emergency crews found the house ablaze when they responded to the scene in Southampton Township.

The bodies were discovered in what remained of the single-family home on Neil Road.

State police have not released the names of the victims and authorities said they likely won’t have more to report until Thursday.

“The flames were coming out those bottom (first-floor) windows, wrapping up around the porch and as high as the porch roof,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told Pennlive. “That was about 6 a.m.”

No other information was available.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

One dead in Route 29 crash

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A one-vehicle crash on Route 29 on Monday morning resulted in the death of the driver, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. The Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash, which occured around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Route 29 in Plymouth Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Pittston man with paranoid disorder sentenced in fatal shooting

WILKES-BARRE — A mother whose son was fatally shot in Pittston said she forgives the gunman. Joey Bernard Graves Jr., 33, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for third-degree murder in the shooting that killed Brandon Thomas, 30, in the rear of 82 Parsonage St. on Sept. 12, 2020. Graves pled guilty to the charge Jan. 4.
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest

HAZLETON — A traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker led to the arrest of a Schuylkill County man with heroin and methamphetamine in his car, according to police. Brent Markus, 26, of Cumbola was arrested on Thursday evening after he was observed throwing small items out of the window of his truck, later found to be items consistent with the packaging of heroin or fentanyl.
Times Leader

Police: Wanted man caught with drugs

HAZLETON — A man with two active bench warrants out against him was arrested last week and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to police. According to a release from the Hazleton City Police Department posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday:. Kevin R. Lindemuth,...
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Southampton, PA
Times Leader

Two woman face child endangerment charges

WILKES-BARRE — Two local women were arraigned over the weekend on suspicions they neglected the duty of care, protection and support when a 4-year-old in their care was found to be suffering from possible brain trauma among many other suspicious injuries. Deborah Holton, 31, and Sheona Banks, 33, were...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicides#Cleversburg#Ap
Times Leader

Sugar Notch man helps save family from fire

SUGAR NOTCH — Suddenly awakened at 1:30 a.m. Friday, John Hassick heard screams through his apartment door to get out. Hassick’s apartment building at 749 Main St. was on fire. Being an outdoor extremist with the love of mountain biking, four-wheeling in his Jeep and hiking, Hassick, 51,...
SUGAR NOTCH, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy