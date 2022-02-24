ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon announces $17K 800mm F5.6, $20K 1200mm F8 lenses for RF mount

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 35th anniversary of Canon’s EOS line, the company has announced two new RF-mount super-telephoto lenses: the RF 800mm F5.6 L IS USM and RF 1200mm F8 L IS USM. While these lenses are similar in name to their EF counterparts, both lenses feature new optical constructions and weigh quite...

www.dpreview.com

