ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Low-meat, meat-free diets may reduce cancer risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CL0Ni_0eNJwUn900

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eating less meat per week appears to lower a person's risk for cancer, a study published Wednesday by the journal BMC Medicine found.

The risk for cancer is 2% lower among people who eat meat five times or less per week compared to those who consume more, the data showed.

Compared with all meat-eaters, risk for cancer is 10% lower among those who eat fish, but not meat, the researchers said.

Vegetarians and vegans have a 14% lower risk for the disease compared with people who eat meat more than five times per week, according to the researchers.

"Following a vegetarian, pescatarian or low-meat diet may be associated with a lower risk of being diagnosed with cancer," study co-author Cody Watling told UPI in an email.

"However, further research is needed with larger number of vegetarians and pescatarians" -- or fish eaters -- "to better explore and understand these associations," said Watling, a doctoral student in cancer epidemiology at the University of Oxford in England.

Heavy consumption of red meat had been linked to an increased risk for colon cancer in earlier studies.

Scientists believe these foods adversely affect the health of the gut microbiome -- the bacteria in the digestive tract that assist metabolism and play a significant role in overall health, research suggests.

As a result, the American Cancer Society recommends limiting intake of red meat, or beef, and processed meats as part of a diet plan designed to optimize health and reduce risk for cancer.

For this study, Watling and his colleagues analyzed diet and cancer diagnosis data collected from more than 472,000 British adults ages 40 to 70 years participating in the U.K. Biobank project, a biomedical database with genetic and health information for 500,000 people.

Participants reported how frequently they ate meat and fish, and researchers calculated the incidence of new cancers that developed over an average period of 11 years, using health records.

Just over half of the participants, 52%, reported eating meat more than five times per week, while 44% indicated they consumed it five or less times per week, the researchers said.

In addition, 2% said they ate fish, but not meat, and 2% were vegetarian or vegan, according to the researchers.

Among all participants, nearly 55,000, or 12%, developed cancer during the study period, the data showed.

Those who ate meat five times or less per week had a 9% lower risk for colorectal cancer compared with those who consumed more, the researchers said.

Risk for prostate cancer was 20% lower among men who ate fish but not meat and 31% lower among men who followed a vegetarian diet compared with those who ate meat more than five times per week, according to the researchers.

Post-menopausal women who followed a vegetarian diet had an 18% lower risk for breast cancer than those who ate meat more than five times per week, perhaps due to vegetarian women having a lower body weight, the data showed.

However, this does not necessarily mean that diets heavy in meat cause cancer, the researchers said.

In addition, because the U.K. Biobank dietary data was collected at a single time-point, as opposed to over several years, it may not be representative of participants' lifetime eating habits, they said.

"There are different compounds that are found in red and processed meat, either through cooking or added during the processing, that may damage cells and therefore could increase the risk of colorectal cancer," Watling said.

"However, for other cancer types, outside of colorectal, there is no convincing evidence that suggests consuming meat is associated with the risk of other cancers," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Shropshire Star

Eating vegetables may not protect against heart disease, study suggests

The findings challenge previous research that suggests eating more vegetables is linked to a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death. Packing your diet full of vegetables does not protect against heart disease, a new study suggests. The findings challenge previous research that suggests eating more vegetables is linked...
NUTRITION
Harvard Health

Drinking both coffee and tea linked to lower risks for stroke and dementia

Are you a coffee drinker, or are you more of a tea person? Consider being both. A study published Nov. 16, 2021, in PLOS Medicine found that having both coffee and tea in the diet was associated with a reduced risk of dementia and stroke. Researchers evaluated the health and self-reported coffee and tea drinking habits of more than 365,000 older adults in the United Kingdom who were followed for 11 years. Compared with people who did not drink any tea or coffee, people who drank two to three cups of coffee as well as two to three cups of tea per day had a 28% lower risk of dementia and a 32% lower risk of stroke during the study period. The combination of both drinks in the diet appeared to have a stronger association than just having one or the other. The study is only observational and doesn’t prove that drinking coffee and tea prevents stroke or dementia. But we know that the beverages both contain polyphenols — plant chemicals that may help fight chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is associated with both dementia and cardiovascular disease.
DRINKS
Medical News Today

How does caffeine reduce heart disease risk?

A recent study uncovered how caffeine reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that caffeine lowers blood proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) levels, which, in turn, lowers “bad” cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol contribute to the development of coronary heart...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Bmc Medicine#Pescatarian#The University Of Oxford#British#Biobank
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
WTAJ

Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen. Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy