How to save democracy: Rediscover our shared history

The Founding Fathers knew that the maintenance of domestic tranquility was essential if citizens were to be free to exercise their rights. They also knew that religious wars in Europe deprived many citizens life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Even on our continent, Puritans had banished dissidents Roger Williams and Ann Hutchinson and their followers. Reasonable men couldn’t argue with opponents whose claims were based upon revelations. To keep the peace, the state would need to guarantee freedom from religion. The fathers agreed to let the religious zealots settle their own disputes (freedom of religion), hoping to free themselves to get on with the business of building democracy. The problem was more complex.
