Judy Peura Hultquist, a Hill City graduate, knew that she wanted to help young people in the Hill City area for many years and was looking for a way to do that. When Judy learned about the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) and ways to create a fund through them, it led her to establish a new scholarship fund in 2021 for Hill City High School graduates through GRACF.

HILL CITY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO