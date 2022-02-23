ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrophilic Coatings Market Forecast to Reach US$18.2 Billion by 2026

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hydrophilic coatings market is forecast to reach US$18.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026 due to the growing demand for hydrophilic coatings from various end-use industries such as automotive, medical & healthcare, aerospace, military, and others. Hydrophilic coatings eliminate the risk of product loss...

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC to Record 3.61% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE &China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and The Sanmar Group Oy among others.
Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 126 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.77% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe a year-over-year growth of 2.24% in 2022. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
UPDATE: South Jersey Industries shares soar 47% premarket on news of $8.1 billion acquisition by Infrastructure Investments Fund

An earlier version of this report said the IIF is owned by JPMorgan. It is a private vehicle. The article has been corrected. South Jersey Industries Inc. said Thursday it has entered an agreement to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private vehicle, in a deal with an enterprise value of about $8.1 billion. Under the term of the deal, IIF will pay $36 for each SJI share owned, equal to a premium of 46.3% over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Wednesday's close. The stock jumped 47% premarket. The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2022 and have already been unanimously approved by the SJI board. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI Board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," said Mike Renna, President and CEO, of SJI. The company will remain locally managed and headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey once the deal closes and Renna will continue in his role.
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
Biden, Newsom to announce investments in mineral production to address supply chain shortages

President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, administration officials and industry representatives to announce new investments in the domestic production of minerals and materials crucial to creating a wide array of technological devices, including computers, smartphones, batteries, household appliances and vehicles. The investments, which are the...
Audi is approving many of its V6 diesel engines for renewable fuel use

Renewable fuels are seen as an important step towards reaching climate targets. Audi has confirmed that many of its six-cylinder diesel engines can be used with renewable fuels, a step that it says is important in reaching climate targets. While much of the automotive industry is focusing on electrifying vehicles,...
