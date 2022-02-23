We don't need you! MLS commissioner Don Garber tells Neymar 'you're not coming here to retire' after the PSG forward said he would 'love to play in the US, with a three-month holiday'

MLS commissioner Don Garber has warned that the league is not a retirement home for players at the end of their careers.

His comments come after Neymar revealed that he would love to play in the United States for 'at least' a season after his current contract expires in 2025.

The Paris Saint-Germain star said on the Fenomenos podcast: 'Their season is shorter so I would get three months vacation. I would play many more years.'

Neymar revealed in a podcast that he would like to play in the MLS at the end of his contract

Neymar (left) is contracted at Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 when he will be 33-years-old

The MLS has a history of attracting top players at the end of their careers including Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa.

Garber though has said the MLS has outgrown the days of bringing in players for one last payday.

He said in a press conference ahead of the new season: 'We don't need to bring in a big name player at the end of their career because they decided they want to retire in the MLS.

MLS commissioner Don Garber says the league doesn't need players at the end of their careers

"We want our story to be about young players coming here at the earliest stages or in the prime of their career and making our league their league of choice.'

He pointed out 30-year-old former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri, who has recently joined the Chicago Fire from Lyon.

He said: 'You have players coming at 30, I don't think 30 is old when you are an MLS player.'

Garber also noted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the Los Angeles Galaxy for AC Milan, stating that 'nobody said' the Swedish striker 'went to retire in Italy'.

The MLS has a history of bringing in players towards the end of their careers (Steven Gerrard pictured at LA Galaxy)

Neymar is not the only top star who has been linked with a move to the United States, with Lionel Messi also said to be subject to MLS interest.

The MLS is currently expanding with a new team based in Charlotte, North Carolina joining the league this year.

While there will be a new team based in St. Louis, Missouri in 2023.

The new season gets underway on Saturday, with New York City FC going into the campaign as defending champions.