A type of chemical that Washington state already bans in firefighting foam is something you’re still able to use on your face — but that may not remain the case for long. A measure advancing in Washington’s Legislature would ban the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in cosmetics. These chemicals are often used to make beauty products — such as mascara, foundation, and lipstick — water-resistant and longer lasting.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO