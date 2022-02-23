Adult Spring Softball Leagues Open For Registration

On the final day of the regular season, No. 21 Iowa blasted No. 6 Michigan to claim a share of the 2021–22 Big Ten regular season championship. In front of a home crowd at Carver Arena on Sunday, star guard Caitlin Clark poured in 38 points to power the Hawkeyes to a jaw-dropping 104–80 victory over the Wolverines. The win gave Iowa (20–7, 14–4 Big Ten) a share of the regular-season conference title with No. 17 Ohio State (22–5, 14–4 Big Ten), who wrapped up its season with a win over Michigan State earlier in the afternoon.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO