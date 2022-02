You're almost certainly familiar with the holiday of Easter, and you might even know why it's so significant for Christians. But there are several other religious observances that happen around the same time during the spring, like Ash Wednesday, Lent, Palm Sunday, and Good Friday. Although they each focus on a different aspect, all of them are about Jesus and the sacrifices he made. And while Easter and Palm Sunday tend to be joyful occasions, Good Friday can feel a bit more somber.

