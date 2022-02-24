New domestic violence shelter could reduce homelessness in the mountains, advocates say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Research and local leaders say one of the top reasons for homelessness is domestic violence.

A local survivor says that's especially true in the mountains.

“What if my sister doesn’t take me in, what if no one takes me in, what if I have nowhere to go?” Joy Schneider’s said it was those questions that ran through her mind the morning she decided to finally leave her abusive relationship of three years.

“Anxiety, I had nowhere to go,“ she said. “He isolated me from my family, from my sister, from my mother, from my friends. Every day I lived in fear."

After her partner tried to attack her infant son, she knew what she needed to do.

“It’s time. I escaped,” she said.

“So, when I got into the car, I had this tiny baby, and I had a U-Haul and I had everything,” she remembered.

Luckily for Schneider, her sister took her in.

“If my sister would have said 'No,' I would have been on the street or I would have gone back because I would have had nothing,” she said.

Not every survivor is that fortunate.

“Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and children, and so you cannot effectively eliminate homelessness without addressing the scourge of domestic violence,” said April Burgess-Johnson, executive director at Helpmate.

The nonprofit organization provides support for domestic abuse survivors in the mountains.

“Helpmate serves more victims per capita than any other domestic violence program in the state of North Carolina,” Burgess-Johnson said.

Right now, Burgess-Johnson said this community in particular is facing a major problem.

“We’re not able to meet the need for shelter because we can’t grow that program beyond the four walls that the building sits in without actually building a new building,” she said.

She says the community needs a bigger emergency shelter.

Every single year, among the people Helpmate serves, about 15% are currently experiencing homelessness, according to Burgess-Johnson.

“It’s an issue we have to address to be able to prevent homelessness, primarily impacting women and children,” she said.

Right now, Helpmate’s emergency shelter has 20 beds.

“All of the national best practices research tells us that you need -- there’s a magic number -- 11-and-a-half beds per 100,000 people in a community’s population,” Burgess-Johnson said.

That means Buncombe County needs 43 domestic violence beds to meet the needs of the population over the next 20 years. If not, Burgess-Johnson said, this area can expect to continue to see an increase in homelessness.

“We want people to know domestic violence and homelessness are intertwined in a way that cannot be separated,” she said.

This includes homicide rates as well.

“People will continue to die from domestic violence because they don’t have a safe place to flee,” Burgess-Johnson said.

Over a 10-year time span, the top three counties in North Carolina for people who could not access a domestic violence shelter in their home county were Buncombe, Durham and Guilford. The same three counties were top three for domestic violence-related deaths.

That's a fate Schneider said she almost saw.

“As I was driving, I kept thinking, 'I need to turn back around,'” she remembered.

Freedom is an outcome not every survivor gets to see Burgess-Johnson said--especially when there aren’t enough beds. Survivors need to choose between abuse or homelessness.

‘It’s irrefutable, that not having enough domestic violence shelter beds costs lives and building a shelter saves lives,” Burgess-Johnson said.

According to Helpmate data, every year it shelters about 150 families who have experienced domestic violence, which breaks down to about 225 adults and children.

Burgess-Johnson said on top of that, another 300 families request shelter but are turned away because of the lack of beds.

Those 500 people are left to find somewhere else to shelter -- in neighboring counties.

“That means Buncombe County, the largest and most resourced county in Western North Carolina, is exporting trauma to our rural neighbors on a daily basis," Burgess-Johnson said.

This exact reason is why, she said, expanding the emergency shelter is vital to increase safety and decrease homelessness.

“We have to figure out who is most at risk of dying if we don’t shelter them right here, right now,” Burgess-Johnson said. “That’s how we prioritize shelter admissions.”

That's a brutal scale to work with.

“Having to say, 'Your life is more at risk than another person’s life,' and to say to that other person, 'Your situation is terrible,'” she said.

As of right now, Helpmate bought land for the new shelter and has done the initial surveying work.

They’re ready to move into the construction design phase to build the new emergency shelter -- but they need more funding.

They’ve requested American Rescue Plan funding and are awaiting a decision from Asheville City Council.

“It shouldn’t be, you have to have lethal risk, you have to almost die before you can get into a shelter,” Burgess-Johnson said.

Schneider said going back to violence instead of the streets is often the only choice for domestic abuse survivors.

“If we have a bigger shelter, we can help so many women, we can help so many families,” she said.

It could help women and families escaping violence and homelessness -- just like Schneider, a survivor. Resilient.

“If you feel like you’re in a situation that you can’t get out of, just remember, you have the power in you to start over,” she urged.

Burgess-Johnson said Helpmate is hopes to get the emergency shelter built within the next two to three years.