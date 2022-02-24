WATCH: L.A. surveillance captures images of 16-year-old's murderer

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles police released images Wednesday of the person behind the murder of a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles three weeks ago. Hector Flores was shot and killed on Feb. 2 while sitting in his car that Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 28th Street, just east of the University of Southern California, according to police . Flores was found by responding LAPD officers with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

During the investigation, LAPD detectives were able to secure surveillance video from a camera just over the area where the shooter approached Flores.

In it, a large SUV now known to have had Flores in the driver's seat is seen parked. Moments later, an SUV drives up, hits the breaks and the masked driver steps out of the vehicle with a gun to approach Flores'.

The suspect is described as young man with a shaved head, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. He's believed to have been driving a dark blue Kia Sportage SUV with a model year between 2017 and 2019.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video showing the masked shooter of a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2022. The image is a still obtained from the surveillance footage. Photo credit Los Angeles Police Department

Anyone with additional information about Flores' death is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Central Bureau Homicide, Detectives J. Calzadillas, or S. Ruiz at (213)996-4116.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org .

