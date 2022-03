HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — More than two decades after the Aryan Nations went bankrupt and ultimately left North Idaho, a new group is targeting the area. The Aryan Freedom Network has announced it’ll host a gathering in March in Hayden Lake. Not much is known about the group, the exact time or location. Regardless, it’s enough for Jeanette Laster, Executive Director of the Human Rights Education Institute to be concerned.

