No More COVID-19 Boosters?

Investigators looked at full vaccination and booster dose observational data to offer some insights on protection and breakthrough infections. One of the ongoing challenges has been full vaccination and booster efficacy among both those with and without immune dysfunction, especially since the Delta and Omicron variants have become the predominant strains. With regards to the immunocompromised, it has been reported that they as a group have a diminished effectiveness with all the COVID-19 vaccines, and now with booster doses, concerns remain about the ability of an extra dose to add protection.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO