Public Health

No More COVID-19 Boosters?

By YR Staff
yr.media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news. You may not need another booster for COVID-19 due to your memory cells, several studies suggest. Most people have received two vaccine shots — 214 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated...

yr.media

WSOC Charlotte

A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

A series of studies suggest that a person who gets a COVID-19 booster shot may not need another one for months or even years, according to a story from The New York Times. Three doses of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death, the studies are showing. The protection can last for a long time, researchers said.
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
contagionlive.com

Comparing COVID-19 Vaccination, Boosters for Patients With and Without Immune Dysfunction

Investigators looked at full vaccination and booster dose observational data to offer some insights on protection and breakthrough infections. One of the ongoing challenges has been full vaccination and booster efficacy among both those with and without immune dysfunction, especially since the Delta and Omicron variants have become the predominant strains. With regards to the immunocompromised, it has been reported that they as a group have a diminished effectiveness with all the COVID-19 vaccines, and now with booster doses, concerns remain about the ability of an extra dose to add protection.
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
yr.media

It’s Official! No Masks Necessary Indoors in Most States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that most Americans are safe from wearing a mask when they are indoors, including in classrooms. Instead of relying solely on COVID-19 cases, the agency’s mask guidance now places greater emphasis on the number of hospitalizations and the capacity of local hospitals.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Methemoglobinemia?

Methemoglobinemia is an uncommon medical condition that makes some of the red blood cells unable to transport oxygen. Symptoms can range from absent to mild to life-threatening. Usually, methemoglobinemia results from certain toxins or overexposure to certain drugs, like some anesthetics (drugs used to reduce pain and sensation). A smaller...
