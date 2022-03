Physicians at the University of Louisville in Kentucky have recorded the first brain scan of a person as he died, giving a glimpse of what happens at the end of life. An 87-year-old man suffering from head trauma and epilepsy died of a heart attack while his brain was being monitored by an electroencephalogram. The 30 seconds before and after his heart stopped showed an uptick in brainwave activity associated with dreams, memory and meditation or concentration, the team of experts involved said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO