UF received $270,000 to provide resources to students who want to learn and develop blockchain technology including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The grant, received on Jan. 25, will fund the development of two undergraduate courses and four free professional courses on Canvas that will be available to the public, said Marko Suvajdzic, associate director and professor at the Digital Worlds Institute. The Blockchain Lab will be housed within UF’s Digital World Institute at the College of Art.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO