A local politician and former Ada County Commissioner, Diana Lachiondo, has challenged the public to take a small pledge that could go a long way. Drive through downtown Boise, especially by the Idaho State Capitol and you will see a sight that many aren't used to seeing: a fairly large homeless camp. The group of folks camping on the lawn of the old Ada County Courthouse are hoping to raise awareness and urgency to help chip away at a growing problem of homelessness in our community.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO