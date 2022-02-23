ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Playhouse

By Camille Anding
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Dreams are part of my sleep pattern and have been for all the nights I can remember. Usually they have drifted from my memory when I wake, but occasionally I will have a wisp of a dream memory brush through my mind during the day. I wish I could recall a...

Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

sunshine for feb 23

We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. The weather has been somewhat crazy, but we didn’t let that interfere with our fun. Let us tell you a little about our week. Monday, we began our morning with devotion and...
MUSIC
Person
Jesus
Lincoln Journal Star

'Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters' opens at Playhouse March 4

Performances of "Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" are set for March 4-6 and 11-13 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. The story follows daughters Nyasha and Manyara as they journey through...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils his new pet puppy Schnitzel

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new pet dog. The Hollywood action legend has introduced his puppy to his 22.1 million Instagram followers, admitting he is besotted with his "sweet little meatball", even though some of his other pets are struggling to adjust to their new mutt mate. Arnie, 74, got his...
PETS
Entertainment
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

11-month-old not likely to turn into a 'crybaby'

Q: Our 11-month-old son has started crying at just about anything he doesn’t understand. In our playgroup, if another child or an adult so much as looks at him the “wrong” way, he melts down. Otherwise, he’s content and keeps himself occupied for fairly long periods of time. I worry that he’s becoming overly dependent on me. My husband is afraid he’s going to be a “crybaby” when he goes to school. I know we’re projecting ahead a few years, but we’re new at this. Is this normal? How should I/we react?
KIDS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! The UnBELIEBable life of the pop superstar...

From teen idol to pop megastar, Justin Bieber was just 15 when he released his breakout smash hit ‘Baby’ in January 2010. He has gone on to have multiple number one records, win Grammy awards and gain 222 million followers on Instagram, as well as being married to gorgeous model Hailey Baldwin.
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Melanie Scrofano on Her ‘Wynonna Earp’ Ending & Fighting Against a Musical Episode

Melanie Scrofano officially joins the Hallmark family with the February 26 film Welcome to Mama’s, and we know her character is going to get a happily ever after on there. But what was a surprise for the star was the exit her Wynonna Earp character got when the series ended its four-year run on Syfy in April 2021.
MOVIES
The State Journal-Register

Emily Ye: I believe in speaking without words

Editor's note: This essay originally contained Mandarin Chinese characters not available for print. To see the full essay including the characters, please visit nprillinois.org. "Hao bang!" (Mandarin Chinese pinyin for good job). My grandmother’s smile lights up her face as she gives me a big thumbs up. "Hao bang!" The Chinese phrase literally translates...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Victoria/Tomas RTW Fall 2022

It was a coming of age story that Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins wanted to tell with their fall collection — one where you’re not quite sure where you’re going, but go there you will. It was a fitting metaphor for Feldman, whose baby is due in just two weeks time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

On a Singularly Special Day for Her Family, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Marvels That ‘God’s Timing Is Perfect,’ Adding, ‘I’ve Cried Lots of Happy Tears’

The sun is shining a little brighter than usual over their household today. This was the biggest of big weeks for Young & Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway, husband Justin Gaston and their daughters, Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 4. It all started on February 25, the actress explained on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Playhouse cultural connection: black history edition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum partnered with Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to celebrate Black History Month. This is through the museum’s cultural connections program, a program for kids to learn different cultures. Organizers said every Saturday for the month of February, the Kappas have come out to teach about Black culture through activities and stories.
PEORIA, IL

