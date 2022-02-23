Why Good Jobs Matter

Last year, 48 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs—a record. For many, COVID-19 was the last straw. Chaotic work schedules, health risks, and economic insecurity turned jobs that had been merely dismal into ones that were truly shitty. The pandemic forced an overwhelmingly large number of workers to rethink their relationship with their employers. A substantial fraction decided to clean out their lockers and leave.
Staying motivated when you’re working remotely can pose challenges even under the best of circumstances. But when you’ve got one foot out the door, the temptation to give into distraction skyrockets. You think: No one can see who I’m writing, hear who I’m calling, or notice what I’m doing. And before you know it, you’ve spent hours on your job search but not completed your important deliverables for the day. Oops.
If you’re thinking about adopting the latest technology at your company or shifting your approach to the business workflow based on reports of an uptick in usage, you should start by looking closely at consumer behaviors and pain points as it relates to your own specific brand and determine the change would fit into your current portfolio of products and services.
When I was seven years old, I decided that I wanted to raise chickens. For some, this might be a little odd. Even in my small Oklahoma town, a young girl managing chickens isn’t an everyday sight. But I was committed. Thankfully, my beloved grandad was all in and even encouraged me to consider starting a business selling eggs.
If it feels like it’s hard to trust others these days—from political leaders to corporate titans—you’re not alone. According to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer, 60% of people distrust something until they see evidence that it is trustworthy. The Atlantic even recently declared that we are in the midst of a “trust recession.”
How do you define the art of networking? Is it a stepping stone to close your next business deal, or are you intentional about nurturing new relations that will build a pathway and benefit all?. A panel of experts from Fast Company Executive Board agree that being an active listener—focused...
Do you have projects you’ve sidelined? Perhaps you’ve tried to implement time management strategies to tackle those to-do items—yet they still never get done. But, as these projects sit untended, they are taking up mental real estate and costing you peace. Here are some counterintuitive approaches to help you gain traction on those nagging projects.
Betterment, the digital investment advisor, is debuting two new features to help customers wrangle the cost of higher education—a burgeoning economic quandary—whether paying back student loans or starting 529 college savings funds. The Student Loan Management program can be offered by employers with the Betterment at Work 401(k)...
This question just makes me tired all over. It’s not just because the question, as asked, frames the retention of Black talent as a problem to be solved rather than an opportunity to be elevated. It’s because the question ignores the reality that Black talent and the rest of the talent force want the same things: to be safe, valued, and heard in the workplace.
Business-to-business (B2B) marketing can feel tricky. Unlike business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing strategies, brands aren’t trying to reach a single person with purchasing power. It’s often a team of stakeholders and company leaders who determine which product, service, or brand will be utilized. Most business-to-business marketing strategies are, as a result of this, more formal and straightforward. And many people fall into the belief that B2B marketing should be serious—that you can’t have as much fun with it as you can have with consumer-focused brands.
Career paths used to be simple: Find a job with decent advancement opportunities and climb the ladder over the next few decades. But there are so many options available to workers today, like gig work or an internal move to another team. Moreover, people aren’t motivated to remain with one employer for a long time anymore. Even when they do, it can be hard to keep track of where people are going and where they’re headed. People are reassessing their relationship with work and what they expect from their employers. They’re less likely to stick around at organizations with poor leadership and that don’t fulfill their needs.
While other software companies are trying to offer the One True App for project management, Monday.com is moving in the opposite direction. Monday has just launched a new form-building app called Workforms and a collaborative whiteboard app called Canvas. While they each can integrate with Monday’s flagship project management software, they’re both standalone products with their own pricing, development teams, and roadmaps.
A week after Salesforce became the latest company to plot a move to the NFT market, hundreds of its employees have revolted in an open letter claiming NFTs are problematic for multiple reasons. The protests, first reported by Thomson Reuters Foundation, came after the San Francisco-based software company told employees...
Many people don’t like their jobs. On the one hand, this is a pity, as we are not fully leveraging people’s potential, or giving them an opportunity to thrive and flourish. On the other hand, (unpopular opinion) there’s no reason to be overly dramatic about this. First,...
How will $17+ billion in HR tech investments in 2021—three times what was invested in 2020—impact your career in 2022? Whether you are a job seeker struggling to pivot into a new industry, an engineer seeking a promotion, or a remote worker wondering when you might head back to the office, exploring the tech that won the war for funding will help you plan for the year ahead.
Employment relationships end all the time–especially now, during the Great Resignation, when a record number of workers are choosing to leave their jobs. But even during this tidal wave of voluntary departures, involuntary or acrimonious separations occur every day. For C-suite executives, managers, and other high-ranking employees, the unexpected,...
As a rule, the companies that appear on As You Sow’s annual Most Overpaid CEOs list—always some of the biggest in the corporate world—have provided less-than-amazing returns on their investments. In fact, the investor advocacy group says that since the first list was published in 2015, a...
