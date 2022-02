Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez on Monday kicked off the celebration of Catholic Schools Week at Father Judge High School. Pérez, in his first visit to Judge, celebrated Mass in the gym as the school begins a special Jubilee Year in commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the death of St. Francis de Sales. More than 20 priests concelebrated the Mass with Perez, including some from the diocese and more than a dozen Oblates of St. Francis de Sales.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO