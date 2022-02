The free throw line in basketball is also referred to as the charity stripe, and one Sheridan County School Principal will be standing at the line for charity. As part of a friendly fundraising battle, Jeff Jones, who is the principal at Tongue River Middle School in Ranchester, will take to the court Friday (February 25th) beginning at 6am, as he will shoot free throws until he makes 4,000 of them.

RANCHESTER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO