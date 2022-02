It’s not surprising so many emails came to UND after the university announced a proposed gender inclusion policy. As reported recently in the Grand Forks Herald, the policy “was meant to centralize existing anti-discrimination and harrassment policies in one location. It further would have required students, administrators and others on campus to use names, gender references and pronouns that match a person’s stated gender identity. Intentionally not doing so could have been a violation of the policy.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO