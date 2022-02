Channel 5 are spoiling us! Another 4 part drama next week going out over four nights, though unusually, I think, this one is Tuesday to Friday. Below is from whattowatch.com. “The Holiday follows Kate on her dream family holiday in the Mediterranean, a holiday that swiftly becomes a nightmare after Kate discovers her husband has been having an affair with one of her close friends! Her four best friends are all on holiday with her, and Kate spends the rest of her time trying to get to the bottom of just what happened. As she closes in on the truth, she realises far too late just how high the stakes are, as someone in the villa might be prepared to kill to keep the affair hidden!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO