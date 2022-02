NEW ORLEANS, La. – App State men's basketball will be the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, which begins March 3 in Pensacola, Fla. The Mountaineers receive a bye to the Quarterfinals and take on either No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina on No. 10 seed Georgia Southern on March 5 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The winner of that game advances to the Semifinals on March 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The tournament championship game is slated for March 7 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. All games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO