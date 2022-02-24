ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camilla: ‘It will be a great honour to become Queen Consort’

By Charlie Duffield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIJBB_0eNIACn800

The Duchess of Cornwall has said it will be a “great honour” to become Queen Consort, when her husband, the Prince of Wales, becomes King.

Camilla sees it as an opportunity to continue her work with victims of domestic violence, which she intends to do “for a lifetime”.

Speaking to BBC Woman’s Hour presenter Emma Barnett about her work, she said she would not “give up mid-channel” and is passionate about highlighting the causes she supports.

The Duchess was reunited with Diana Parkers, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010, when undertaking the joint interview for the Radio 4 programme and BBC Breakfast .

She has previously cited Ms Parkes as the inspiration behind her work with domestic abuse victims, according to the BBC .

Camilla said: “Of course it’s a great honour (becoming Queen Consort), it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it.

“I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana...I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

She went on to call for more action to tackle violence against women, which she has long advocated for.

“We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect,” the Duchess said.

“We have got to go back to the beginnings and...just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect.

“It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong.

“I don’t think (the issue of abuse has) got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up.

“But on the other hand, I think it’s drawn a lot of people’s attention to it. I think it’s talked about much more now.”

Previously, the 74-year-old called for more action to be taken to prevent violence against women, specifically recalling the recent killings of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

The Duchess added that she hoped the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , which will be commemorated with a long weekend of festivities in June to mark 70 years on the throne, will be an opportunity for people to “all get together and celebrate”.

She said: “It’s always lovely to have something happy to look forward to, isn’t it? I mean, we’ve all been through hard times. We’ve all been locked away from our family and friends. And now we could all get together again and celebrate.”

When the Queen marked her 70th year on the throne earlier this month, Her Majesty issue her royal seal of approval for the Duchess to use the title of Queen, adding that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla should be known as Queen Consort when the time came.

Camilla recently caught Covid for the first time, with Clarence House confirming on February 14 she had tested positive - but the interview was conducted before she had contracted the virus.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Barnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc Woman#Radio 4#Bbc Breakfast
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles: Only these 5 royals may be allowed to stand on the balcony during his coronation

As the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, there has also been talk about Prince Charles’ future coronation when the time comes. Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned together when the time comes. The Queen has expressed her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla is crowned Queen Consort. There hasn’t been a Queen Consort for quite some time now. Indeed it was the Queen’s mother who was the last Queen Consort. She was bestowed the title in 1937 when her husband became King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana had some surprising views on Camilla Parker Bowles being queen one day

It's been a busy week for the Queen, who celebrated her landmark 70th year on the throne on Sunday. To mark the special occasion, Her Majesty shared a portrait (which included a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip) as well as a poignant message to her loyal fans. But, one element of her statement – the Queen's request for Camilla Parker Bowles to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne – came as a surprise to royalists.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Princess Charlotte Will Get a Major Title Upgrade When Prince William Becomes King

Princess Charlotte may only be six, but she’s already carrying around some serious royal titles. She’s Her Royal Highness, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and—to her parents, anyway—Lottie. And don’t forget that, at school, she’s just called Charlotte Cambridge so as not to set her apart from her classmates. That’s already a lot to keep track of, but with Prince William second in line to the throne, she’s also cued up to receive another major royal title.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy