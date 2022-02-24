ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Sell fresh fruit and veg without wrappers or best-before dates to cut food waste and emissions, report urges

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rLBa_0eNIA0Hf00

The UK’s major supermarkets have been urged to sell fresh, uncut fruit and vegetables without plastic packaging or best-before dates in a new report, which found this could dramatically reduce food waste and CO2 emissions.

An 18-month study by the food waste charity Wrap found that selling fresh produce loose and without date labels enables customers to buy the right amount for their needs and use their own judgement to decide when items should be thrown away.

Researchers looked at five commonly wasted items – apples, bananas, broccoli, cucumber and potatoes – and compared outcomes when sold both with and without packaging and date labels.

The charity found that selling just these five foods without packaging or best-before dates could result in a combined annual saving of around 100,000 tonnes of household food waste, more than 10,300 tonnes of plastic, and 130,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent – close to Tonga’s entire annual CO2 output in 2020.

The study also reinforced past research showing that uncut fresh produce can be safe to eat long after the best-before date, with most items lasting longer in the fridge.

When stored at 4C, apples showed no signs of deterioration until two and a half months after their best-before date, and were still good to eat for some time afterwards, while broccoli showed no signs of deterioration until more than a fortnight after its best-before date.

As a result, the report recommends that UK retailers “rethink” how they sell uncut fresh produce, and help shoppers understand the importance of refrigerating appropriate produce below 5C.

Wrap said it had shared its findings and recommendations with the UK’s largest food retailers but acknowledged that implementing them was “likely to take time”.

The Independent has approached Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl, Asda and Morrisons for comment on the findings.

“This important research could be a game-changer in the fight against food waste and plastic pollution. We have demystified the relationship between wasted food, plastic packaging, date labels and food storage,” said Wrap’s chief executive, Marcus Gover.

“While packaging is important and often carries out a critical role to protect food, we have proven that plastic packaging doesn’t necessarily prolong the life of uncut fresh produce. It can, in fact, increase food waste in this case.

“We have shown the massive potential to save good food from being thrown away by removing date labels.

“We are all living with the reality of the climate emergency and the rising cost of living. This new clarity could not be more timely.

“We need retailers to step up and follow our recommendations so we can achieve real progress in tackling food waste and plastic pollution. This helps save the planet and us money at the same time – a real win-win.”

Wrap also published an updated list of key plastic items for UK Plastics Pact members – who include major supermarkets, manufacturers, producers and other companies – to remove as far as possible by the end of 2022 alongside the fresh produce packaging.

These include plastic packaging for multi-sales of tins, bottles and cartons; PVC cling film; non-compostable fruit and veg stickers; non-compostable tea and coffee bags; and single-serving plastic sachets in restaurants.

The UK’s 10 leading supermarket chains were found to have collectively sold 900,000 tonnes of plastic packaging in 2019 – the equivalent weight of 90 Eiffel Towers.

But research by Wrap suggests that, between 2018 and 2020, UK Plastics Pact members cut the amount of packaging on supermarket shelves by 10 per cent, with a corresponding drop in CO2 that the charity described as equivalent to taking 150,000 cars off the road.

The apparent shift comes in response to rising consumer concern around plastic packaging, which polling suggests could be significantly affecting buying habits.

An Ipsos Mori poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries, also published on Tuesday, found that three in four respondents supported banning single-use plastic packaging as soon as possible – up from 71 per cent in 2019. Those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose from 75 to 82 per cent.

The findings come as United Nations members prepare for talks in Nairobi on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution, which has been touted in some quarters as potentially the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015.

However, it remains to be seen whether any such deal will focus on waste collection and recycling, or if it will support more radical measures such as curbing the production and use of throwaway plastics.

Reuters reported last week that big oil and chemical industry groups were devising strategies to persuade conference participants to reject any deal that would limit the production of plastic – which is made from oil and gas and is a key source of their revenues.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Why Can’t You Buy Hot Meals With Food Stamps?

Hot bars are a magical part of grocery stores that allow shoppers to scoop up containers of mac and cheese, pints of tomato soup, or whole rotisserie chickens. But they’re off-limits to people using food stamps. The reason is precisely that the food is warm and already prepared—a justification...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Food Waste#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Food Drink#Co2#Sainsbury#Tesco#Asda#Morrisons
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Stop Drinking Leftover Water From Soft Plastic Bottles

Health experts are warning you and me to stop drinking leftover water that may be in the soft plastic bottles. Yes, we are all guilty of cracking a new bottle of water open, and then minutes/hours later you come back to that bottle to resume drinking it. Well, now health...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.
CHINA
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Decomposing, Deformed, and Trampled to Death: Horrific Footage Shows Conditions on Italian Chicken Farms

Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
AGRICULTURE
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy