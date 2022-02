Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped male rugby player as Eddie Jones’ side host Wales at Twickenham.Youngs will win his 115th cap, surpassing Jason Leonard.Defending Six Nations champions Wales arrive at Twickenham with confidence somewhat restored by victory over Scotland, and will hope to end a ten-year Six Nations losing run at the home of English rugby. Follow Scotland vs France LIVE!Wayne Pivac’s side beat England 40-24 in Cardiff last year.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.When is England vs Wales?The match will kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 26 February at Twickenham Stadium in south-west London.How...

WORLD ・ 37 MINUTES AGO