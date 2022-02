What a difference a week makes. Burnley have gone from the darkest depths of the table to three points from safety in the space of two brilliant performances. Sean Dyche’s side seemed to have forgotten themselves but Wout Weghorst’s destruction of Brighton and a masterful 1-0 over an over-confident Tottenham has them back grinding for survival. A third successive win (last seen in April 2019) could incredibly move them out of danger. So can Crystal Palace survive an encounter with this reconfigured behemoth? Patrick Vieira’s only recent successes have come when punching down and after putting four past Watford the Frenchman will hope he has found an attacking combination that truly clicks after Palace’s early fire appeared extinguished. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO