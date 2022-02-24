ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter residents, groups take part in 1st community cleanup of 2022; 5 more scheduled this year

By SHELBIE GOULDING shelbie@theitem.com
Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first community cleanup day of the year took place...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Government
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter

Comments / 0

Community Policy