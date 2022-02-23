ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far East 4Q net profit climbs 33.79% amid higher average CPO, PK prices

By Izzul Ikram
Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Oil palm plantation company Far East Holdings Bhd posted a 34% surge in net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 (4QFY21) to RM52.97 million from RM39.59 million a year prior, underpinned by higher average prices of crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpo#Oil Palm#Palm Oil#Share Price#Far East Holdings Bhd#Fy21#Rm97 98 Million#Rm2
