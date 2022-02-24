ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Community starts petition to close Atlantic Street store after recent shooting in Sumter

By ALAYSHA MAPLE alaysha@theitem.com
Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumter City Councilman Calvin Hastie and residents of Ward 3...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Street

Comments / 0

Community Policy