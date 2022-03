Testimonials are a powerful way for law firms to market themselves. Best of all, they cost almost nothing and leave your marketing budget intact. There are tips for law firm testimonials that can boost these brief nuggets of content from ordinary to outstanding. Rather than having hum-drum, predictable comments from clients on your website that get lost in the mix, these tips can help you display testimonials that wow a reader.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO