Low-value health care is common and expensive for individuals and society, accounting for up to 30% – as much as $101 billion annually—of health care spending in the U.S. The current scope and impact of low-value cardiovascular care is reviewed in a new American Heart Association Scientific Statement, published today in the Association's journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. The statement proposes solutions to reduce low-value cardiovascular care and areas for future research priorities. An American Heart Association Scientific Statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future guidelines.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO