Smoking Around Time of Conception May Harm Embryo

If you’ve lived through a stressful life event — like a move, a job change, trauma, or a pandemic — you may have noticed it can mess with your sleep. Stress, shift work, chronic medical conditions (like liver disease and arthritis), alcohol, caffeine, a hot or uncomfortable sleeping environment, and exposure to bright lights (like your smartphone or laptop) too close to bedtime can all disrupt a healthy sleep schedule, explains Phil Gehrman, PhD, an associate professor of clinical psychology in psychiatry at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. “Stress is definitely one of the most common factors.”
