ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID

By Alan Mozes
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Early on in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mis#Healthday News
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
KGO

Wisconsin child dies from MIS-C, rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19. TheMilwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month. The child was under 10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cbs17

COVID vaccines not likely to trigger MIS-C in kids, research shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 vaccines are not likely to trigger Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children or MIS-C, that’s according to new research in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health. MIS-C is a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19 infection. More than 6,800 cases of MIS-C have...
RALEIGH, NC
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First child death from COVID-related MIS-C reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it has confirmed the first fatal case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition associated with COVID-19, in the state. The child who died of MIS-C was under 10 years old and lived in southeastern Wisconsin, health officials said. MIS-C causes inflammation in parts of the body...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

There’s another great reason to get a COVID vaccine, the U.K.’s top health agency reports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
technologynetworks.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Reduces Risk of Severe Disease and Boosts Mental Health

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy